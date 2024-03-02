West Ham grabs 2 stoppage-time goals to win after Beto scores and misses penalty for Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — West Ham has scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind for a win at Goodison Park as a mixed afternoon for Everton striker Beto ended in a 3-1 defeat in the English Premier League. The Portuguese forward’s redemptive goal after missing Everton’s first penalty of the season put his side ahead in the 56th minute but his joy was short-lived. Kurt Zouma equalized six minutes later and a goal by Tomas Soucek was followed by Edson Alvarez’s breakaway strike. The loss extended Everton’s winless run to 10 matches. A week which began with news of the Toffees’ 10-point deduction being reduced to six ended with more recriminations and questions.

