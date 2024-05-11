West Ham gives departing Moyes a winning sendoff at London Stadium with victory over Luton

LONDON (AP) — West Ham manager David Moyes has said farewell to London Stadium while Luton is left almost certainly waving goodbye to the English Premier League after a 3-1 defeat. Albert Sambi Lokonga looked set to spoil Moyes’ party and give Luton a chance of taking the survival fight to the final day when he headed the visitors into a sixth-minute lead on Saturday. Second-half goals from James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and teenager George Earthy gave Moyes a winning sendoff in his final home match in charge. Luton manager Rob Edwards and some of his players were in tears and seemingly resigned to an immediate return to the Championship as they applauded the travelling support after the final whistle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.