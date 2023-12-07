West Ham fights back to beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — West Ham came back to secure a 2-1 win at Tottenham in the Premier League and extend Spurs’ winless run to five games. Second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse saw West Ham recover from going behind to an early header from Cristian Romero. Defeat means Tottenham has now lost four and drawn one of its last five games after having taken the lead in all of them. The slump has dropped Ange Postecoglou’s team from first to fifth. West Ham is now three points behind its London rival in ninth.

