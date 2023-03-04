West Ham fans turn on Moyes after 4-0 EPL loss at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — West Ham fans have turned on manager David Moyes after an alarming 4-0 loss at Brighton in the English Premier League. The away supporters chanted “You don’t know what you’re doing” and “Sacked in the morning” to Moyes in the second half. West Ham extended its winless away run in the league to 11 matches with a feeble display. The team is in 16th place in the 20-team league, two points above the relegation zone. A penalty from Alexis Mac Allister, tap-ins for Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma, and a late strike from Danny Welbeck did the damage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.