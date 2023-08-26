West Ham ends Brighton’s perfect record in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — West Ham has ended Brighton’s perfect start to the season by beating the host 3-1 in the English Premier League. West Ham raced to 3-0 thanks to goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jarred Bowen and Michail Antonio to turn the tables on a Brighton side that looked rampant in scoring four goals in each of its first two games. Pascal Gross pulled one back in the 81st minute but West Ham comfortably held on for a second straight 3-1 victory after beating Chelsea at home by the same scoreline last weekend. Ward-Prowse set up two goals in that game and added his first West Ham goal from close range in the 19th.

