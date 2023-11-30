West Ham, Brighton advance in the Europa League. Atalanta makes round of 16

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
West Ham's Tomas Soucek, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League group A soccer match between FK TSC Backa Topola and West Ham United at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

Tomáš Souček struck late again to help West Ham beat TSC Bačka Topola 1-0 and advance to the knockout stage of the Europa League. The midfielder volley home the winner in the 89th minute in Serbia. West Ham is tied atop Group A with Germany’s Freiburg, which routed Olympiacos 5-0. Michael Gregoritsch had a hat trick by the 36th minute. The Hammers only need a point against Freiburg on Dec. 14 in London to win the group and avoid a two-legged playoff in February. Brighton advanced from Group B after João Pedro converted from the spot for a 1-0 win over 10-man AEK in Athens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.