West Ham, Brighton advance in the Europa League. Atalanta makes round of 16

Tomáš Souček struck late again to help West Ham beat TSC Bačka Topola 1-0 and advance to the knockout stage of the Europa League. The midfielder volley home the winner in the 89th minute in Serbia. West Ham is tied atop Group A with Germany’s Freiburg, which routed Olympiacos 5-0. Michael Gregoritsch had a hat trick by the 36th minute. The Hammers only need a point against Freiburg on Dec. 14 in London to win the group and avoid a two-legged playoff in February. Brighton advanced from Group B after João Pedro converted from the spot for a 1-0 win over 10-man AEK in Athens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.