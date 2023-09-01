West Ham beats Luton for third straight win to go top of EPL

LUTON, England (AP) — West Ham has claimed its third straight win and ensured at least one night atop the English Premier League by beating Luton 2-1 thanks to headers by Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma. Kenilworth Road was hosting a top-flight match for the first time since 1991-92 but Luton couldn’t mark the occasion by earning its first points since promotion. Bowen gave West Ham the lead in the 37th minute after meeting Lucas Paqueta’s perfectly judged cross and Zouma nodded in at a corner in the 85th. Luton grabbed a consolation in stoppage time. West Ham has 10 points from four games and is one point clear of Manchester City.

