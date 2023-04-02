West Ham beats last-place Saints, out of EPL relegation zone

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton in last place with a tense 1-0 win. Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd’s 25th-minute header settled a tight, nervy match at the London Stadium between teams who started the day as the bottom two in one of the tightest relegation battles in years. Such is the congested nature of the bottom half of the standings that West Ham climbed from 19th place to 14th with the victory. Southampton hasn’t been out of the Premier League since 2011-12. The south-coast team stayed last and is three points from safety with nine games remaining.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.