West Ham beats Derby 2-0 in FA Cup, plays Man United next

DERBY, England (AP) — West Ham has set up a fifth-round match at Manchester United in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Derby 2-0. Jarrod Bowen scored one goal and set up the other for Michail Antonio in a comfortable win for the English Premier League team at Pride Park. West Ham avoided becoming the 12th top-flight club to exit the competition before the last 16. Man United and West Ham met at Old Trafford in the fifth round two years ago and United advanced with a 1-0 win. West Ham has won three of its last four games to ease some of the pressure on manager David Moyes.

