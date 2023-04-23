West Ham beats Bournemouth 4-0, boosts EPL survival hopes

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — West Ham’s hopes of Premier League survival were boosted with a 4-0 rout of fellow relegation strugglers Bournemouth. The win moved the Hammers six points clear of the drop zone up to 13th place in the standings. First-half goals by Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice put the visitors in control at Vitality Stadium and substitute Pablo Fornals added a fourth after the break. Bournemouth is five points clear of the relegation zone and plays bottom of the table Southampton on Thursday.

