West Ham beat Wolves after edgy Premier League match and heap more pressure on O’Neil

LONDON (AP) — West Ham’s talismanic captain Jarrod Bowen scored one and made another as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in an edgy Premier League encounter at London Stadium. Tomas Soucek gave the home side the lead with a looping header early in the second half on Monday. Matt Doherty equalized for Wolves. Bowen scored a fine winner with his left foot. The result will heap the pressure on Wolves’ beleaguered boss Gary O’Neil. The loss was his third in a row and leaves the Midlands club second to last. West Ham is in 14th place, a point behind Manchester United.

