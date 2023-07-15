West Ham announces sale of Declan Rice for British record fee. Arsenal is his likely destination

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has announced the departure of Declan Rice for what the club says is a British-record transfer fee. Arsenal is the England midfielder’s likely destination. West Ham didn’t reveal the team Rice would be joining or the fee in a statement that was accompanied by a message by the player to West Ham’s fans. He says it is a “tough” decision driven by his “ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.” Arsenal is reportedly paying an initial fee of 100 million pounds for Rice and there are also likely to be add-ons.

