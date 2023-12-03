West Ham and Crystal Palace draw 1-1 to share points in scrappy Premier League London derby

LONDON (AP) — A second-half equalizer from Odsonne Édouard has given Crystal Palace a share of the points in a scrappy London derby against West Ham in the Premier League. Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring against the run of play to the delight of the home supporters at the London Stadium with the team’s first shot on target in the 13th minute. Édouard missed a chance to nod in an equalizer early in the second half but made up for his earlier profligacy when an ill-judged back pass by Konstantinos Mavropanos allowed the Palace forward to intercept and score in the 53rd. The 1-1 draw keeps the Hammers ninth in the table. Palace remains 12th with 16 points.

