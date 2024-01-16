West Ham and Brentford ousted from FA Cup as 5th-tier Eastleigh’s dream of playing Man United ends

Premier League teams West Ham and Brentford have exited the FA Cup while fifth-tier Eastleigh’s dream of hosting the mighty Manchester United in the fourth round is over. West Ham lost 1-0 at second-tier Bristol City in one of five third-round replays. The only goal came in the third minute following a defensive mistake from Konstantinos Mavropanos and the visitors also had Said Benrahma sent off. Brentford was beaten 3-2 after extra time by Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup. Eastleigh lost 3-1 at home to Newport County so it will be the fourth-tier club from Wales taking on Man United on Jan. 28.

