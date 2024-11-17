West Georgia rallies past Utah Tech 34-31 for its first United Athletic Conference victory

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Davin Wydner threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Solomanie Bambara had a late pick-6 and West Georgia rallied past Utah Tech 34-31 for its first United Athletic Conference victory. Wydner got West Georgia (4-7, 1-7 United Athletic Conference) on the scoreboard late in the first quarter with a 1-yard run after the Wolves fell behind 14-0. He connected with T.J. Lockley for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter and teamed up with Chase Belcher for a 32-yard score with 2:34 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 24. Wydner completed 15 of 19 passes for 197 yards for the Wolves. He added 45 yards on 12 rushes. Graff finished with 272 yards on 22-for-37 passing with two interceptions for Utah Tech (1-10, 1-6).

