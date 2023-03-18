West favorites LAFC and Seattle play to 0-0 stalemate

SEATTLE (AP) — Two of the favorites in the Western Conference relied on their goalkeepers as Seattle’s Stefan Frei and LAFC’s John McCarthy posted shutouts in a 0-0 draw. Frei made three saves and McCarthy had four as each turned away the limited scoring chances for two of the powerhouse clubs in MLS. LAFC remained unbeaten at 2-0-1, while Seattle slipped to 2-1-1. LAFC had the better chances to escape with a victory in the closing minutes. Kwadwo Opoku had two chances in the final 10 minutes that he was unable to convert.

