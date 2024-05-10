West Coast Conference will add Grand Canyon and Seattle beginning with 2025-26 season

SEATTLE (AP) — Grand Canyon University and Seattle University will join the West Coast Conference beginning with the 2025-26 season, giving the conference 11 full members for the first time in its history. The two schools are currently affiliated with the Western Athletic Conference. The current WCC membership is mostly based in California. The only two schools outside of the state that are currently full members are Gonzaga and Portland. Grand Canyon and Seattle will compete in 14 of the 16 sports offered by the WCC, but most of the attention will be on basketball.

