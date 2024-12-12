West Coast Conference sues Grand Canyon for breach of contract after quick exit

The West Coast Conference is suing Grand Canyon University over breach of contract after the school changed course and decided to join the Mountain West Conference. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Grand Canyon has refused to pay entrance and exit fees after the school decided to switch conferences six months after agreeing to join the West Coast. Grand Canyon paid the first installment of an entrance fee determined by the WCC president’s council shortly after signing the agreement to join the conference, but has refused to pay the remaining amount nor the exit fee for leaving the conference, according to the lawsuit.

