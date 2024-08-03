West champ Mavs reunite with Dinwiddie, who helped in run to conference finals 2 years ago

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are bringing back Spencer Dinwiddie in a reunion with the guard who played a key role in the club’s run to the 2022 Western Conference finals. Dinwiddie was acquired before the 2022 trade deadline in a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Washington. It ended the failed bid by the Mavericks to pair Porzingis with fellow European star Luka Doncic and was a spark for a trip to the West finals. This time, Dinwiddie joins a backcourt led by Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The star duo led the Mavs to the NBA Finals this year. Dallas lost to Boston in five games.

