West Brom and Wolves game stopped because of crowd trouble

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — The FA Cup fourth round match between West Brom and Wolves was paused after crowd trouble. The game at the Hawthorns was stopped shortly after Matheus Cunha gave Wolves a 2-0 lead in the 78th-minute. It was re-started after a lengthy delay and both teams were taken off the field by referee Thomas Bramall. The West Midlands clubs have a longstanding rivalry and this was the first time they had played each other since 2021. Play was suspended after trouble broke out in the stands and both teams were taken off the pitch to wait for the unrest to subside.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.