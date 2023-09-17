Wesley throws TD pass with 28 seconds left to get Presbyterian past Wofford 23-20

SPARTANSBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Wesley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Worth Warner with 28 seconds left to give Presbyterian a 23-20 victory over Wofford. Wesley drove the Blue Hose 75 yards in 18 plays. Wesley also tossed a 66-yard TD pass to Deverious Abercrombie early in the first quarter. Warner had seven catches for 117 yards for Presbyterian (2-1). Bryce Corriston and Ryan Ingram combined for 148 yards rushing on 16 carries with a touchdown run each for Wofford (0-3).

