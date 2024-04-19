Wesley Bryan has a big finish to restore lead at Puntacana on the PGA Tour

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Wesley Bryan made sure he stayed in the lead at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a big finish. Bryan went eagle-birdie-birdie for a 66. That gave him a one-shot lead over Justin Lower in the PGA Tour’s opposite-field event being played in the Dominican Republic. Bryan set the tournament record at 129 and it was the lowest he ever shot over 36 holes. Lower had a great start with a 30 and finished with 10 birdies. He shot a 64. Among those in the mix is former FedEx Cup champion Bill Haas. He shot 65 and was tied for fourth.

