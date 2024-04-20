Wesley Bryan birdies final hole for a 1-shot lead heading into final round in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Wesley Bryan is one round away from a wire-to-wire victory in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. But it sure was a wild ride on Saturday. Bryan lost the lead and regained it. A couple of other players made a run at him. He made only six pars. But Bryan made birdie on the 18th hole for a 70 to break a tie. He leads by one over Kevin Tway. Justin Lower and Taylor Pendrith are two shots back. Now there are 10 players separated by four shots going into the final round. Billy Horschel is three shots back.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.