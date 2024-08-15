Wes Schweitzer is the Jets’ 325-pound offensive lineman whose passion is rock climbing

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Rock climbing has become a passion for New York Jets offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound guard is an anomaly in a sport predominantly undertaken by much smaller people. Schweitzer first got into climbing a few years ago early in his NFL career when he was trying to rehabilitate a hyperextended elbow. A trainer suggested he try climbing, he immediately felt better and has been doing it ever since. His widely viewed Instagram posts of his climbing adventures have made him an inspiration to many. Schweitzer plans to continue the sport after his football career is over.

