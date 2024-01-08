Werner, Toney, Henderson … Mbappé? The key players set for possible Premier League transfers

It has been a slow start to the January transfer window in the Premier League but expect that to change pretty quickly. Deals are being mooted, speculation is starting to fly, sought-after stars like Kylian Mbappé and Ivan Toney have chosen to talk about their future to the media. One transfer seemingly set to happen is Germany forward Timo Werner to Tottenham. Jordan Henderson is being linked with a return to the Premier League after failing to settle in Saudi Arabia. Chelsea could well be a big mover in the window after manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke of the need for reinforcements.

