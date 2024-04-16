Werder Bremen suspends midfielder Naby Keïta for skipping Bundesliga match: ‘We can’t allow that’

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen has suspended former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta for the rest of the season after he skipped the team’s last Bundesliga match. Bremen says it also gave Keïta “a substantial fine” and that he will no longer train with the team. The club said on Sunday that Keïta chose not to travel with the rest of the team to its game at Bayer Leverkusen and instead went home after he found out he was not going to be in the starting lineup. Bremen sporting director Clemens Fritz says “we can’t allow that.”

