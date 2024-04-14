Werder Bremen accuses Naby Keita of walking out on the team for Leverkusen game

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen said Sunday that midfielder Naby Keita refused to travel with the team to the potential Bundesliga title-clinching game against Bayer Leverkusen because he wasn’t in the starting lineup. Bremen indicates the former Liverpool midfielder would face unspecified consequences for making himself unavailable. Keita has only played five Bundesliga games since joining Bremen last year from Liverpool amid frequent injuries and illness.

