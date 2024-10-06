Wenyi Ding wins the Asia-Pacific Amateur to earn a spot in the Masters and British Open

SHIZUOKA, Japan (AP) — Wenyi Ding of China has added to his impressive amateur record by winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur. It featured a marathon Sunday at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in Japan because of rainy conditions. Ding played 14 holes of the third round for a 67 and closed with another 67 for a one-shot victory over Ziqin Zhou. The victory sends the 19-year-old Ding to the Masters and the British Open this year. He’s a sophomore at Arizona State who already played in the U.S. Open by winning the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur. Ding lost in a playoff at the Asia-Pacific Amateur last year.

