Wenyi Ding wins the Asia-Pacific Amateur and might turn down spots in the Masters and British Open

SHIZUOKA, Japan (AP) — Wenyi Ding of China has added to his impressive amateur record by winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur. It featured a marathon Sunday at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba in Japan because of rainy conditions. Ding played 14 holes of the third round for a 67 and closed with another 67 for a one-shot victory over Ziqin Zhou. The victory earns the 19-year-old Ding spots in the Masters and the British Open next year. But he tells Golf Digest he likely will turn pro and take a European tour card through the new Global Amateur Pathway for non-college players.

