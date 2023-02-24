Wendell Carter beats buzzer with tip-in, Magic beat Pistons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. tipped in Paolo Banchero’s missed layup at the buzzer to give the Orlando Magic a 108-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Franz Wagner added 21 points, and Carter controlled the boards in the fourth quarter, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 25 points. He hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to tie it.

Alec Burks added 16 points for the Pistons, who stayed in the game with 17-of-34 3-point shooting.

Markelle Fultz had 14 points eight assists for Orlando and Cole Anthony added 15 points off the bench.

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, center, argues a call with official John Goble (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack Previous Next

Ivey and Burks combined on 6 of 7 3-point shooting in the first half, but 12 Pistons turnovers led to 11 Magic points and a 47-46 Orlando lead at the break.

Wagner and Fultz sparked a 15-0 Magic run early in the third quarter that netted a 14-point lead, the largest of the game. But Hamidou Diallo scored six of Detroit’s 14 straight points to get the Pistons right back in it.

TIP-INS

Pistons: the Pistons committed 21 turnovers, but only three in the fourth quarter. … F Marvin Bagley III, out since Jan. 2 after having surgery on his right hand, might be activated as early as Saturday. … The Pistons have given up 100 or more points in 34 straight games.

Magic: The win was only the second in the last seven games against Detroit.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At Toronto on Saturday.

Magic: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

