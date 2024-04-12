Wemby’s rookie year is winding down, and the numbers he put up are historic

Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is coming to an end. He’ll be the NBA Rookie of the Year, and might get consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. The 7-foot-4 French phenom answered every expectation this season and the general consensus is that he’ll only get better.

