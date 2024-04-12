Wemby’s rookie year is winding down, and the numbers he put up are historic

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, rear, and Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is coming to an end. He’ll be the NBA Rookie of the Year, and might get consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. The 7-foot-4 French phenom answered every expectation this season and the general consensus is that he’ll only get better.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.