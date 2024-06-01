Wembley Stadium beefs up security for Champions League final

LONDON (AP) — Wembley Stadium has significantly beefed up its security operation for the Champions League final. It is intent on avoiding a repeat of the lawlessness that tarnished the Euro 2020 final. Real Madrid faces Borussia Dortmund at England’s national stadium, where three years ago 2,000 ticketless English fans stormed past stewards to get inside to watch their men’s national team play Italy in the European Championship final. The past two Champions League finals have also been marred by problems. Saturday’s match will feature the largest deployment of stewards — 2,500 — in Wembley Stadium history and follows $6.3 million of security upgrades.

