Wembanyama’s world taking firm hold in San Antonio as Spurs open new era with No. 1 pick

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs began preparing for what should be one of this season’s most demanding tasks. Answering questions about rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama. Welcome to Wembanyama’s World, also known as the home of the five-time NBA Champions. The hype surrounding the league’s No. 1 pick is larger than his 7-foot-3 frame and wider than his 8-foot wingspan. It’s understandable considering Wembanyama is unlike any player the league has seen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.