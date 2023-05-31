Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut may come in Sacramento, not Las Vegas

DENVER (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut might come in Sacramento. The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 1 pick in the June 22 draft and are widely expected to choose Wembanyama. They’re among six teams that will play in Sacramento at the California Classic, one of the smaller summer leagues that precedes the one where all NBA teams participate in Las Vegas. Also in the California Classic: The Charlotte Hornets, who hold the No. 2 draft pick. The Spurs and Hornets will open their schedules in Sacramento against one another, meaning the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft could face off in their summer league opener.

