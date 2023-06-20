Wembanyama’s long frame, versatile game has him topping list of ‘big’s’ in NBA draft
Victor Wembanyama’s long frame and versatile game makes him the top big man in this year’s NBA draft. The 19-year-old Frenchman has strong perimeter skills and the size at 7-foot-3 to score over defenders. The teenager is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Other than Wembanyama, the list of top big men mostly features complementary players. Duke one-and-done center Dereck Lively II stands out for his potential as a rim protector. And Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is drawing attention for his versatility and athleticism after a productive college career.
