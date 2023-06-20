Wembanyama’s long frame, versatile game has him topping list of ‘big’s’ in NBA draft

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
FILE - Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama, top, dunks during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Paris at the Palais de Sports Marcel Cerdan stadium in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, May 16, 2023. Wembanyam is among the headliners among the top big men in the upcoming NBA draft. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

Victor Wembanyama’s long frame and versatile game makes him the top big man in this year’s NBA draft. The 19-year-old Frenchman has strong perimeter skills and the size at 7-foot-3 to score over defenders. The teenager is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Other than Wembanyama, the list of top big men mostly features complementary players. Duke one-and-done center Dereck Lively II stands out for his potential as a rim protector. And Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is drawing attention for his versatility and athleticism after a productive college career.

