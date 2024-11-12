Wembanyama’s 34 points, 14 rebounds, Paul’s double-double lead Spurs past Kings 116-96

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 34 points and 14 rebounds, Chris Paul added 12 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 116-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

De’Aron Fox had 24 points, Domantas Sabonis finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 21 points for Sacramento.

San Antonio snapped a four-game skid against Sacramento.

Harrison Barnes had 10 points in his first game against Sacramento since being traded to San Antonio in the offseason.

Takeaways

Kings: Sacramento forced only four turnovers in the second half after collecting 12 in the first half. The first-half turnovers resulted in 18 points, but the Kings were unable to continue the defensive pressure against the Spurs in the second half.

Spurs: Julian Champagnie had 13 points on 3-for-8 shooting on 3-pointers. Champagnie has 159 career 3-pointers, setting the franchise mark for the most 3s in the first 100 games and besting the previous mark of 153 by Gary Neal.

Key moment

Devin Vassell hit consecutive 3-pointers to snap a 3 1/2-minute scoreless drought in the final minutes of the third quarter. Vassell was fouled on his second 3-pointer, enabling him to add a free throw that put the Spurs up 82-67 with 2:32 remaining in the third.

Key stat

San Antonio had a season-high 22 3-pointers after setting a season-best with 16 against Utah on Saturday.

Up next

Spurs: Host Washington on Wednesday in the fourth game of a five-game homestand.

Kings: Host Phoenix on Wednesday in the opener of a four-game homestand.

