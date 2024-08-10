Wembanyama’s 1st Olympics ends in tears and a silver medal. But he put his stamp on the Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first Olympics didn’t end with gold. But he put the U.S. — and the rest of the international basketball community for that matter — on notice that he has arrived. And he is only going to get better. The French star finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in a 98-87 men’s basketball gold-medal game loss to the U.S. on Saturday. It capped a dream run at the Paris Games for the 20-year-old, 7-foot-4 star who was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year this season. As the U.S. celebrated at midcourt, Wembanyama walked by himself, head down. After a few seconds he began hugging teammates, tears in his eyes.

