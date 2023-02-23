Wembanyama stars for France; Ukraine’s World Cup hopes end

France has already qualified for this summer’s FIBA World Cup. And Victor Wembanyama offered another reminder that his nation is going to be a medal favorite. The 7-foot-3 phenom had 22 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and four steals in leading France past Czech Republic 72-59 on Thursday at Pardubice, Czech Republic, in the next-to-last World Cup qualifying game for both teams. France has already clinched a berth in the World Cup. War-torn Ukraine won’t be there, getting eliminated on Thursday by a loss to Italy.

