Wembanyama returns to score 24 points, lead Spurs over Wizards, 131-127

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Wembanyama returned after sitting out a game to score 24 points and grab eight rebounds, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 131-127 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Tre Jones added 11 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds for the Spurs, while Jeremy Sochan scored 23 points and Devin Vasell had 21.

Wembanyama sat out for the sixth time this season against Charlotte on Friday night. The No. 1 overall pick sprained an ankle on Dec. 23 at Dallas, and the Spurs have been cautious with him. The reason for his absence was listed as “rest” on the injury report. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said it was “doctor’s orders.“

With a minutes restriction of 20-24 minutes, he’s not allowed to play back-to-backs, but the hope is he can soon. He played 28 minutes in the win.

Marvin Bagley II had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards. Bilal Coulibaly, Wembanyama’s teammate last season in France, came off the bench to score 14 points and Delon Wright had 16.

Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly, left, shakes hands with an Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, right, both of France, after an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Schiefelbein

Spurs: Visit Philadelphia on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Denver on Sunday night.

