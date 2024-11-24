Wembanyama returns from three-game absence to help Spurs rally past Warriors, 104-94

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points, Harrison Barnes had 22 and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 17-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors 104-94 on Saturday night.

Trailing 81-64 with 1:55 left in the third quarter, San Antonio closed the game on a 40-13 run to win three straight for the first time since January 2021.

Wembanyama added nine assists, seven rebounds and three blocks in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised right knee.

San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle added 19 points and stole the dribble from Golden State’s Stephen Curry behind the 3-point line with 1:46 remaining to preserve an eight-point lead.

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points and Curry had 14 points for the Warriors, who had won two straight. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Golden State Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes (40) and Victor Wembanyama, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren Abate

San Antonio went on an 11-0 run for a 97-90 lead with Castle and Wembanyama accounting for all but two points. Golden State was held scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes and did not make a field goal for 5:19.

Takeaways

Warriors: Golden State’s bench, which was averaging 54 points, was held to 36 points.

Spurs: Prior to its fourth quarter surge, San Antonio’s only previously led for 22 seconds. Barnes hit the opening basket on a cutting layup 21 seconds into the first quarter. Golden State then went on an 11-0 run for a 20-8 lead.

Key moment

Castle scored on a driving layup with 4:25 remaining to spark the Spurs’ closing run. He followed that with a 3-pointer from 27 feet, Wembanyama drained a 3 from 31 feet and Castle made one of two free throws to put the Spurs up 97-90 with 2:28 remaining.

Key stat

San Antonio outscored Golden State 33-13 in the final quarter.

Up next

Warriors: Play host to Brooklyn on Monday night.

Spurs: At Utah on Tuesday night.

