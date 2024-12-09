Wembanyama exits Spurs’ game against Pelicans, but quickly returns

By The Associated Press
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans' Yves Missi during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren Abate]

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama left the floor three minutes in to the San Antonio Spurs’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday after apparently aggravating a lower back injury, but checked back into the game a few minutes later. The 7-foot-3 center signaled for a timeout and clutched at his lower back after weakly tossing a bounce pass that was stolen by New Orleans’ Herbert Jones. The 2023 top overall draft pick landed awkwardly following an offensive rebound. San Antonio called a timeout on the ensuing possession change with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter. Wembanyama departed for the locker room but walked back to the bench and checked back in with 9:34 remaining in the second quarter.

