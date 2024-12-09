Wembanyama exits Spurs’ game against Pelicans, but quickly returns

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama left the floor three minutes in to the San Antonio Spurs’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday after apparently aggravating a lower back injury, but checked back into the game a few minutes later. The 7-foot-3 center signaled for a timeout and clutched at his lower back after weakly tossing a bounce pass that was stolen by New Orleans’ Herbert Jones. The 2023 top overall draft pick landed awkwardly following an offensive rebound. San Antonio called a timeout on the ensuing possession change with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter. Wembanyama departed for the locker room but walked back to the bench and checked back in with 9:34 remaining in the second quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.