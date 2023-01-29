Welsh Rugby Union CEO quits amid discrimination allegations

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union has quit amid allegations of a toxic culture at the organization. Steve Phillips had resisted calls for his resignation which came after a documentary aired allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the governing body in Wales. Former Olympic hurdler and Wales winger Nigel Walker has moved up from the union’s performance director to take the acting CEO position with immediate effect. Walker has warned of an “existential crisis” for Welsh rugby. A number of former WRU employees took part in an investigation by BBC Wales containing accusations about their time at the organization.

