Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit welcomes the chance to play a new position with a new NFL team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Louis Rees-Zammit always envisioned himself as an NFL receiver. The Welsh rugby star changed teams last week, moving from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now has changed positions, too. He spent five months working as a running back with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. But he’s embracing his new role in Jacksonville. It’s one he believes is a better fit. Rees-Zammit says he’s “much better off playing receiver with my size and strength.” Kansas City waived Rees-Zammit in final cuts last week. He ran six times for 22 yards and caught one pass for 3 yards in the preseason. He quickly landed on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

