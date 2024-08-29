JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has joined the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Rees-Zammit arrived at the facility and signed a contract to be on team’s practice squad. He was expected to be on the field with teammates afterward. By signing with Jacksonville, Rees-Zammit could be in London for two NFL games in October. The Jaguars play the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 13 and then face the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 20. The running back/receiver was released by Kansas City after he carried six times for 22 yards and caught one pass for 3 yards in the preseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.