Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit agrees to a contract with the Chiefs, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press that Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has agreed to a contract with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal. The 23-year-old Rees-Zammit, one of the best wingers in rugby, announced in January that he was leaving the Welsh national team to pursue a dream of playing in the NFL. He’s projected as a returner/running back/wide receiver. Rees-Zammit is one of 15 athletes from eight countries participating in the NFL International Player Pathway program.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.