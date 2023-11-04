Welsh rugby greats Jones, Tipuric and Halfpenny make farewell international appearances

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Rugby greats Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Leigh Halfpenny have bid farewell to the international game in Wales’ 49-26 win over the Barbarians in a non-cap test match in Cardiff. Wyn Jones and Tipuric played for the Baa-Baas. The pair retired from Wales’ team before the World Cup. Halfpenny announced after the tournament in France that he would be quitting international rugby. The trio made a combined 352 appearances for Wales, with Jones a long-time captain of the team. Jones scored one of the four tries by the Barbarians while Wales crossed seven times. Five of those tries were converted by Halfpenny.

