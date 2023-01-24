Welsh rugby chief to review practices after bullying claims

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The head of the Welsh Rugby Union has expressed his dismay at allegations of racist, homophobic and sexist bullying within his organization and called for immediate change. A number of former WRU employees took part in an investigation by the BBC that included accusations about their time at the governing body. Charlotte Wathan was general manager of women’s rugby until her resignation last February. She said offensive comments by a colleague left her in tears and feeling sick. Incidents of bullying, sexism and racism are also alleged. A major sponsor of Welsh rugby has described the allegations as “extremely concerning.”

