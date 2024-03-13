Wells scores 27 and McNeese beats Nicholls 92-76 for its first NCAA Tournament berth in 22 years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 27 points and McNeese beat Nicholls 92-76 on Wednesday to win the Southland Conference Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002 with its 30th victory this season. DJ Richards Jr., with four from the arc, added 16 points, including 12 in the first half when he combined with Wells for 29 points and McNeese took a 48-32 lead. Javohn Garcia scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half. Christian Shumate added 11 points including a couple of thunderous second-half dunks. Diante Smith scored a career-high 33 points for the Colonels.

