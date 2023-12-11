Wells scores 17, Jones adds 16; Washington State beats Grambling 83-65, wins 6th in a row

PULMMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Well hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Isaac Jones scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Washington State beat Grambling 83-65 to extend its win streak to six consecutive games. Myles Rice added 14 points, six assists and seven steals — one shy of tying the program’s single-game record — for Washington State. Wells hit his fourth 3 of the first half to make it 36-24 with 4:32 left until the break and the Cougars, who never trailed, led by double figures the rest of the way. Grambling has lost six games in a row and hasn’t beaten an NCAA-affiliated team this season. Kintavious Dozier hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points for the Tigers.

