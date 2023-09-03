Wells propels Virginia Tech past Old Dominion 36-17

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Virginia Tech to a 36-17 season-opening win over Old Dominion. Wells, who won the starting quarterback job over Baylor transfer Kyron Drones in the preseason, completed 17 of 29 passes for 251 yards for the Hokies, who snapped a 14-game streak of scoring fewer than 30 points. Grant Wilson threw two touchdown passes and rushed for 81 yards to lead the Monarchs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.